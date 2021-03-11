Axon announces partnership with California-based Skydio to create line of public safety drones

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Axon Enterprise Inc., the public safety technology company based in Scottsdale, announced a strategic partnership with drone maker Skydio to produce a new product integration in autonomous drones.

The partnership will integrate Redwood City, California-based Skydio’s autonomous drone technology and Axon's existing software products to provide law enforcement and emergency responders real-time intelligence to help inform how they respond to a given situation.

Skydio’s drones use artificial intelligence to create flight paths and avoid obstacles and its 3D Scan functionality can create reconstruction models of crime or accident scenes. Axon will become the exclusive reseller of Skydio products and official digital evidence management partner for public safety customers across the globe.

The first Skydio drones with Axon software integration will launch later this year.

