Award-winning sushi chef wants to bolster Scottsdale restaurant scene he already admires

Tyson Cole, a James Beard Award-winning sushi chef, is set to open his first restaurant in the Phoenix area in February. While he believes what he has to offer differs from what already exists in the Valley, he said it will complement the dining scene.

“This is such a restaurant city,” Cole told the Business Journal. “Being part of this restaurant community in Scottsdale and Phoenix is super exciting. So many great concepts have started in these towns here.”

Cole specifically mentioned Sam Fox and Fox Restaurant Concepts, noting that he enjoys going to FRC restaurants with his teenage daughter when they get the chance.

Cole’s nationally acclaimed restaurant, Uchi, will open on Feb. 1 in Old Town Scottsdale at 3821 N. Scottsdale Road in the former Bandera restaurant space.

