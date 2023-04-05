Award-winning Alzheimer's researcher tapped to chair Flinn Foundation

PHOENIX — Dr. Eric Reiman, CEO of Banner Research and executive director at Banner Alzheimer's Institute, has been named chairman of the Flinn Foundation.

He replaces Dr. David Gullen, the longest-serving Flinn Foundation board member, who is stepping down as chairman after 21 years of leading the Phoenix-based philanthropic grantmaking organization. Gullen, who is retired from practicing internal medicine for nearly 35 years, joined the board in 1989 and was named chairman in 2002.

While Reiman's role begins immediately, Gullen will remain on the board through March 2024 before retiring. Reiman will celebrate 25 years as a board member next year. He joined the Flinn board in 1999 and has served as secretary since 2008.

"It's really a great privilege and honor," Reiman said. "Dr. Gullen was in this role for many years. He's amazing. These are big shoes to fill."

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.