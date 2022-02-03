Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs 550 driverless miles in Arizona

PHOENIX — Autonomous trucking company TuSimple said Wednesday that its vehicles have now driven more than 550 completely autonomous miles on Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix. These trips were taken "driver out" without teleoperation or traffic intervention along the way.

It’s about 110 miles between Phoenix and Tucson, where San Diego-based TuSimple has a base of operations, and the company reports conducting seven runs so far. TuSimple said these trips were taken under various road conditions, including dense early-evening traffic and back-to-back runs on the same night.

The Wednesday announcement comes just weeks after TuSimple completed its first driver-out run in Arizona on December 22, which it described as a key milestone to full commercialization. Click here to see a video of the first run .

TuSimple Holdings (Nasdaq: TSP) also said that Union Pacific, the largest railroad operator in the country, will start using its AV trucking to move freight between Tucson and Phoenix starting this spring. Union Pacific is the company's first customer for AV trucking services.

Read more of this story from AZ Inno.