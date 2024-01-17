Auto sales company bringing 500 new jobs to West Valley

SURPRISE, AZ — Dallas-based TriColor Auto Group, an online auto sales and financing company, is planning to open a third facility in metro Phoenix and create 500 new jobs as it ramps up operations.

TriColor Auto will fully occupy a new 258,000-square-foot warehouse in Surprise at the northwest corner of Cactus Road and Summit Way — within the city's fast-growing railplex.

The new facility, located 30 minutes northwest of downtown Phoenix, is expected to be delivered by the summer of 2024. The company was one of dozens that chose to expand or move into the Valley in 2023.

The first phase of TriColor's new location is expected to create 200 new jobs. When at full operations, the facility is expected to employ 500. TriColor, a brand of TriColor Holdings, will use the new location for inspection, refurbishing, storage and distribution.

