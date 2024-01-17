Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Auto sales company bringing 500 new jobs to West Valley

The new 258,000-square-foot warehouse will be built in Surprise
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Blue Cactus.jpg
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 10:41:23-05

SURPRISE, AZ — Dallas-based TriColor Auto Group, an online auto sales and financing company, is planning to open a third facility in metro Phoenix and create 500 new jobs as it ramps up operations.

TriColor Auto will fully occupy a new 258,000-square-foot warehouse in Surprise at the northwest corner of Cactus Road and Summit Way — within the city's fast-growing railplex.

The new facility, located 30 minutes northwest of downtown Phoenix, is expected to be delivered by the summer of 2024. The company was one of dozens that chose to expand or move into the Valley in 2023.

The first phase of TriColor's new location is expected to create 200 new jobs. When at full operations, the facility is expected to employ 500. TriColor, a brand of TriColor Holdings, will use the new location for inspection, refurbishing, storage and distribution.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61