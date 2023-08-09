Watch Now
Audacy agrees to sell more radio station assets, including in Phoenix

Audacy owns three major radio stations in the Valley
PHOENIX — Audacy Inc. said it has deals in place to sell radio station assets in Phoenix and Boston as the Philadelphia-based audio content provider continues negotiations with its creditors to restructure $1.9 billion in debt and gain financial breathing room. If those talks fail, the company said a bankruptcy filing could be on the horizon.

In an Aug. 7 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Audacy linked its declining advertising revenue to macroeconomic issues such as inflation. It noted that things are “to a large extent, outside our control” since lenders hold most of the cards with any potential restructuring, but the company gave a hint as to what direction it could go if it cannot reach such an agreement.

Audacy said it reached agreements on a pair of asset sales in the second quarter in Boston and Phoenix. It did not say what exactly it is selling, though it noted that it included land/land improvements, buildings, equipment and radio broadcasting licenses.

In Phoenix, Audacy owns contemporary hits station Live 101.5 (KALV-FM), country station 107.9 (KMLE-FM) and classic hits station 94.5 (KOOL-FM).

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.

