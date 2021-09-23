Attention skiers: Flight from Phoenix to Telluride to start in December

PHOENIX — Denver Air Connection, a small commercial airline that operates in the Mountain West and Midwest, will launch daily service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Telluride Regional Airport starting Dec. 16.

The service, which will be operated on a 30-passenger Dornier 328JET aircraft, will run seasonally through April 5.

Denver Air Connection has a partnership with United Airlines, so travelers can book their flights through either company and connect through United at Phoenix Sky Harbor to other destinations.

Flights have operated between Sky Harbor and the storied-Colorado ski town in the past – America West and then US Airways flew turbo-prop aircraft between Phoenix and Telluride from 1993 to 2011.

