Atlis Motor Vehicles looks to go public with Nasdaq listing this summer

Atlis Motor Vehicles, a Mesa startup building an all-electric pickup, said Wednesday that it plans to become a publicly traded company later this year.

Atlis said it expects to start trading on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “AMV” as soon as this summer. The company had yet to file its initial registration and disclosure paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission as of Wednesday morning.

To date Atlis has primarily supported its operations through crowdfunding drives, which have raised tens of millions of dollars from thousands of would-be customers. Atlis has been offering its shares at $15.88 each during its most recent Regulation A-plus crowdfunding campaign.

Production of Atlis’s flagship XT pickup is now expected to begin in 2024.

