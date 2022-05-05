Watch
NewsBusiness

Actions

Atlis Motor Vehicles looks to go public with Nasdaq listing this summer

Atlis XT.jpg
Andy Blye/Phoenix Business Journal
Atlis Motor Vehicles, a Mesa startup, unveiled its XT prototype truck on Sept. 27, 2021.
Atlis XT.jpg
Posted at 8:47 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:47:00-04

Atlis Motor Vehicles, a Mesa startup building an all-electric pickup, said Wednesday that it plans to become a publicly traded company later this year.

Atlis said it expects to start trading on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “AMV” as soon as this summer. The company had yet to file its initial registration and disclosure paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission as of Wednesday morning.

To date Atlis has primarily supported its operations through crowdfunding drives, which have raised tens of millions of dollars from thousands of would-be customers. Atlis has been offering its shares at $15.88 each during its most recent Regulation A-plus crowdfunding campaign.

Production of Atlis’s flagship XT pickup is now expected to begin in 2024.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 6-7AM.