Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Atlanta developer plans 23-story tower in Phoenix Roosevelt Row Arts District

tower.jpg
Hatteras Sky
An Atlanta developer specializing in urban infill projects has broken ground for a new residential tower in downtown Phoenix, shown in this rendering.<br/>
tower.jpg
Posted at 8:38 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 11:38:28-04

Atlanta-based Hatteras Sky has broken ground on a 23-story high-rise apartment tower in downtown Phoenix.

With a total development cost of $184 million, the project will include 389 apartment units and 12,550 square feet of street-level retail, including the preservation of the historic McKinley Medical Office Building.

To be called Saiya, the project will include an amenity deck swimming pool, a rooftop pool, elevated outdoor courtyards, fitness center, game room, dog park, rooftop kitchen, and bar lounge.

Financing comes from its capital partner, Bridge Investment Group, a Salt Lake City real estate investment group with $38.8 billion of assets under management. Construction financing is being provided by East West Bank and Poppy Bank.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!