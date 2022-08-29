Atlanta developer plans 23-story tower in Phoenix Roosevelt Row Arts District

Atlanta-based Hatteras Sky has broken ground on a 23-story high-rise apartment tower in downtown Phoenix.

With a total development cost of $184 million, the project will include 389 apartment units and 12,550 square feet of street-level retail, including the preservation of the historic McKinley Medical Office Building.

To be called Saiya, the project will include an amenity deck swimming pool, a rooftop pool, elevated outdoor courtyards, fitness center, game room, dog park, rooftop kitchen, and bar lounge.

Financing comes from its capital partner, Bridge Investment Group, a Salt Lake City real estate investment group with $38.8 billion of assets under management. Construction financing is being provided by East West Bank and Poppy Bank.

