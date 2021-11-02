At UN climate conference, Phoenix mayor looks to recruit sustainability-focused companies

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is among the more than 25,000 attendees of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which began Oct. 31.

Ahead of the conference, Gallego said some of her goals were to share how Phoenix has become a leader in sustainable technology, learn from other world leaders about their best practices for sustainability and work to attract new businesses focused on sustainability to Phoenix.

“I will have a chance in both Glasgow and London to talk with companies that have an interest in investing in Phoenix, and I want to show the success stories sustainable business have had in Phoenix,” she told the Business Journal. “We have some great success stories, but we don’t always get a chance to tell them globally.”

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council also has a presence in London aimed at marketing the Phoenix area to companies there.

Phoenix’s climate action plan calls for the city to be 100% carbon neutral by 2050, and Gallego said the city is making investments to make it easier for startups and technology companies focused on sustainability to come to Phoenix.

