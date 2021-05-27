ASU's Thunderbird School launches innovation center in Dubai

TEMPE, AZ — The Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University this week opened a new innovation center in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Thunderbird Global Innovation Center is in partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial center and the top innovation hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. It’s located in the DIFC Innovation Hub in the heart of Dubai’s flourishing international business district.

“Our new home in Dubai’s financial nerve center will allow Thunderbird and ASU to do what we do best — spark innovation and build collaborative knowledge networks across sectors and disciplines—in one of the business world’s key locations,” Thunderbird’s Director General and Dean Sanjeev Khagram said in a statement.

With the experts at DIFC, Khagram said the center will be the “launchpad to drive regional transformation and export cutting-edge management mastery around planet Earth.”

