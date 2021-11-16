Watch
ASU's business school names next dean

Hand-out/W. P. Carey School of Business aProvided by ASU
Ohad Kadan, Vice Dean for Education and Globalization and the H. Frederick Hagemann Jr. Professor of Finance at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis
Posted at 8:42 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 10:42:12-05

The business school at Arizona State University has named its next dean.

The W. P. Carey School of Business announced that Ohad Kadan will take over the post on July 1, 2022.

Kadan is currently the vice dean for education and globalization and the H. Frederick Hagemann Jr. professor of finance at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

"I am thrilled to be joining W. P. Carey and ASU and am looking forward to the continued growth of an already outstanding school," Kadan said in a statement. "One of the things that most excites me about W. P. Carey is our commitment to inclusive access to world-class business education."

