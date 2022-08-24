ASU unveils name of new hockey, multipurpose arena

TEMPE, AZ — The home of Arizona State University’s men’s hockey team – and the temporary home of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes – will be known as Mullett Arena.

The university unveiled the name on Tuesday afternoon. Don and Barbara Mullett are major boasters to Sun Devil Hockey and have donated “significant" funds to the men’s hockey program. Don Mullett is the chairman of the Bradley Corp., a Wisconsin-based manufacturing company.

Don Mullett's connection to hockey at ASU goes back to when his son Chris played on ASU's club team. Mullett played an administrative and leadership role for the team and when ASU wanted to make its hockey team a Division 1 program, Mullett donated funds to make that possible. This latest donation for the arena is coming from the newly formed Barbara H. Mullett Family Foundation.

