ASU to bring Pittsburgh university chief on board as new executive vice president

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University has named Robert Morris University President Chris Howard as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the ASU Enterprise.

Howard, who has been president of RMU in the Pittsburgh area since February 2016, will take his new post at ASU early next month. His wife, Barbara Howard, will become an ASU University Fellow for nonprofit leadership.

As a key member of the ASU Enterprise leadership, Howard will work with ASU President Michael Crow and other executive vice presidents to design, build and oversee what ASU intends to be a new model for a national university dedicated to access, excellence and impact.

Crow praised Howard's experience as a leader both in the academic world and in the private sector and said that he will be "a transformational addition to our team."

“Chris Howard brings tremendous leadership experience to ASU, having served as president of two universities, having served in the United States military, having worked in the private sector and as a former student-athlete now helping to shape the future of college athletics,” Crow said in a statement. “That leadership experience will help us continue to advance the entire ASU Enterprise as we seek new partners, new sources of revenue and new opportunities to carry out the aspirations expressed by the ASU charter.”

