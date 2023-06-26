ASU students now have chance to work with Starbucks' innovation lab in Costa Rica

Arizona State University, in a partnership with Starbucks, announced plans to send students studying sustainability to the coffee company’s new innovation lab located in Costa Rica.

Undergraduate and graduate students at ASU studying in such areas as sustainability, sustainable food systems, global agribusiness and environmental and resource management, will have the opportunity beginning this fall to participate in the study abroad program.

“This is an exciting new chapter in our nearly decade-long partnership with Starbucks,’’ ASU President Michael Crow said in a statement. “The new sustainability learning and innovation lab will expand on our collaboration together, working closely to tackle critical challenges with a collective commitment to seek new and sustainable approaches that impact global communities.”

