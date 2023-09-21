ASU receives $39.8M federal grant to create microelectronics innovation hub

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University has landed a $39.8 million federal grant to create a regional network for microelectronics education, research and development in the Southwest.

The U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday announced it awarded $238 million in CHIPS Act funding to eight recipients nationwide — including ASU — to establish regional innovation hubs through what's known as the Microelectronics Commons program.

The Southwest Advanced Prototyping Hub — led by ASU — will provide a collaborative forum for regional technology leaders, including Sandia National Laboratories, University of Colorado Boulder, University of New Mexico, and private sector firms, to accelerate and enhance microelectronics research efforts, according to a university announcement.

The hub will consist of nearly 70 corporate, startup, academic and national lab partners from the semiconductor and defense sectors throughout the Southwest.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.