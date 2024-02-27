ASU patent count among the world's top 10 in 2023, inventors group says

Arizona State University is among the world’s leading institutions for the number of U.S. utility patents issued to it in 2023.

The National Academy of Inventors’ 2023 list of the Top Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents found that ASU was granted 170 such patents last year — a jump from 160 in 2022. The latest number ranked ASU No. 9 in the world and No. 7 in the nation.

This marks the third time ASU has appeared in the top 10. It was No. 8 in 2021 and No. 10 in 2018. The list has been published every year since 2013.

