ASU named most innovative college in US News' latest rankings

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University has retained its title as the most innovative school in the nation as determined by U.S. News & World Report in its latest Best Colleges rankings.

Meanwhile, the University of Arizona has grabbed a higher spot than ASU in the latest overall university rankings.

UArizona came in at No. 105 out of 443 national universities, and ASU placed No. 121. National universities are those that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master's and doctoral programs, and also are committed to producing groundbreaking research, U.S. News said.

Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff also made the national list, coming in at No. 317.

Separately, several programs from ASU and UArizona were among the highest-ranking in their categories.

