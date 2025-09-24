Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ASU maintains its title as US News' most innovative university

Arizona State University remains the most innovative university in the nation, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

That makes 11-straight years that the Tempe-based school has held the title — which is as long as the recognition has existed as part of the magazine’s annual assessment of the nation’s higher education institutions.

On the overall national school rankings, ASU jumped up four spots from last year’s rankings to come in at No. 117, tied with nine other schools. Right behind those was Tucson-based University of Arizona, which was ranked No. 127 and tied with four other schools — down 18 spots from last year. Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff was No. 242.

