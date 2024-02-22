Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

ASU, federal officials launch initiative to boost microelectronics supply chain, workforce

ASU is set to receive a nearly $14M federal grant
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Semiconductors.jpg
Posted at 8:51 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 10:51:56-05

TEMPE, AZ — Federal government officials selected Arizona State University to lead a new initiative that strengthens the U.S. supply chain for semiconductor manufacturers while creating new workforce training programs.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs on Tuesday awarded ASU with a $13.8 million cooperative agreement through the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) Fund, which is created under the CHIPS Act, according to an agency announcement.

The initiative will boost microelectronics assembly, testing and packaging capability in “partner cities," including in Indo-Pacific and South America. It also provides opportunity for U.S. semiconductor manufacturers to leverage global labor connections and access improved supply chains.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo