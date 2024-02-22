ASU, federal officials launch initiative to boost microelectronics supply chain, workforce

TEMPE, AZ — Federal government officials selected Arizona State University to lead a new initiative that strengthens the U.S. supply chain for semiconductor manufacturers while creating new workforce training programs.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs on Tuesday awarded ASU with a $13.8 million cooperative agreement through the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) Fund, which is created under the CHIPS Act, according to an agency announcement.

The initiative will boost microelectronics assembly, testing and packaging capability in “partner cities," including in Indo-Pacific and South America. It also provides opportunity for U.S. semiconductor manufacturers to leverage global labor connections and access improved supply chains.

