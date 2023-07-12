Watch Now
ASU, Applied Materials establishing semiconductor research and development center in Tempe

Kevin C Korczyk
ASU Research Park has a 300-acre campus in Tempe.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 12, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University and Applied Materials Inc. are establishing a new research, development and prototyping facility to bolster the Valley’s growing semiconductor industry.

ASU announced Tuesday it's partnering with the Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor company to create the Materials-to-Fab Center, which will be housed in existing cleanroom space at MacroTechnology Works in ASU Research Park in Tempe. Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT) is a global supplier of semiconductor manufacturing and display equipment.

ASU President Michael Crow said in a statement the university and Applied Materials already have a close partnership and the new Materials-to-Fab Center will take it to a new level.

