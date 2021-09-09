Asian restaurant owners branch out with new concept in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — A popular Scottsdale Asian restaurant is expanding its brand in the Valley with a new concept that combines fast casual with full-service dining.

Ling’s Wok Shop — created by the owners of Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar and Grill — is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Sept. 13 at Hayden Peak Crossing on the northeast corner of Thompson Peak Parkway and Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

The restaurant combines two formats, operating as a fast-casual eatery during lunchtime with counter service and going to full-service dining, with a full bar, for happy hour and dinner. Takeout and curbside pickup are also options.

“Ling & Louie’s is known for creating flavorful dishes using traditional Asian cooking techniques and ingredients in non-traditional ways,” said John Banquil, the company’s president and CEO, in a statement. “At Ling’s Wok Shop, diners will enjoy our most popular menu items, plus a host of bold new flavors from across Asia.”

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal.