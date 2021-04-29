Asian grocer 99 Ranch Market to anchor renovated Chandler shopping center

CHANDLER, AZ — A recently renovated Chandler shopping center will be home to a number of first-to-market Asian retailers and restaurants.

A $10 million makeover was recently completed on a 117,000-square-foot retail center on the northeast corner of Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road. Renovations include outdoor gathering spaces for the post-Covid era, new facades, lighting and signage. The center’s name was also changed from Andersen Fiesta Shopping Center to Chandler Ranch.

99 Ranch Market, the Buena Park, California-based grocery chain, will anchor the center, moving into a 44,442-square-foot former Basha’s store. 99 Ranch Market is the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States. It is slated to open its first Arizona store in May.

NewQuest has also brought on three new-to-market and established Asian restaurants – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Meet Fresh and Uncle Lee’s Kitchen. All three are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to NewQuest.

