Asbury Automotive Group plans new-look Larry H. Miller dealerships in Mesa

MESA, AZ — The southeast corner of Highway 60 and Mesa Drive could be home to a pair of new Larry H. Miller Ford showrooms that cater to both everyday and commercial customers.

Atlanta-based Asbury Automotive Group, through civil engineer Kimley-Horn, presented to Mesa's Design Review Board on Feb. 13 its plans to demolish an existing auto dealership and collision center to make way for a pair of new-look buildings off the highway that sell and work on Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) vehicles.

Asbury, which acquired the properties in December 2021 through the entity LHM MFD LLC from Miller Family Real Estate LLC for $24.5 million, envisions a new 103,690-square-foot Ford dealership at 460 E. Auto Center Drive that would be home to a new showroom, service drive and enclosed shop building on 12 acres. Just to the south on a six-acre site at 461 E. Auto Center Drive, Asbury looks to build a new showroom that would be home to a 44,835-square-foot Larry H. Miller Pro Elite Dealership that carries Ford commercial fleet vehicles.

