As Sam Fox's Phoenix hotel nears its fall opening, more details unveiled on its 5 restaurants

PHOENIX — As the long-awaited Global Ambassador hotel prepares to open its doors in Phoenix in mid-November, the mastermind behind the project — restaurateur Sam Fox — has unveiled the property’s culinary lineup.

Inspired by Fox’s international travels, the restaurants include a Parisian steakhouse, a patisserie, an eatery serving Mexican and Peruvian-inspired dishes, a Mediterranean rooftop restaurant and a lobby bar. Additionally, the hotel will feature the Global Ambassador Club, a members-only club with a private restaurant, The Grill.

“As the hotel name implies, the restaurants are an expression of all these spectacular places. We’re now several months away from opening our doors and I’m excited to showcase what has been almost a decade in the making,” Fox said in a statement. “These five restaurants are gathering places, not only for travelers and hotel guests, but for locals who have been instrumental in our success.”

