As Caesars Republic Scottsdale opens, Macerich looks to maximize other opportunities at Fashion Square

Guests are already checking into the Caesars Republic Scottsdale.

The new 11-story, 265-room hotel on the north side of Scottsdale Fashion Square mall held its grand opening party on Feb. 29, before it officially opens to the public on March 6. Macerich Co., the owner of the shopping center, is leasing the land to Caesars Republic developer HCW Development. Macerich is already seeing traffic between the mall and hotel, which is Caesars Entertainment Inc.'s first nongaming hotel.

"We want to create a synergy between us and [the hotel] so the guest feels as though they're being taken care of at every level," said David Hyatt, director of property management for Macerich.

The Caesars Republic has been in the works for about five years, from conception to the grand opening. Macerich is also nearing completion of a big facelift to Scottsdale Fashion Square's south wing, which is anchored by Nordstrom.

