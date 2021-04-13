Arizona's largest universities consider Covid-19 vaccine mandates prior to enrollment

Arizona's three state universities are considering a Covid-19 vaccine mandate prior to student enrollment this fall at a time when many universities across the country are implementing such requirements.

Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona officials say they are looking into the matter but have not yet made a decision, while Grand Canyon University officials say they will not require the vaccine for enrollment.

"We are encouraging individuals to get a Covid-19 vaccination and will ensure we have enough vaccines on hand so that any student who wants one can get it," said Bob Romantic , spokesman for GCU, a private, Christian university based in Phoenix. "However, vaccines will not be required. The American College Health Association has adopted similar guidelines in which it highly recommends that students receive a vaccine but has not recommended that universities make that mandatory."

GCU — which has administered more than 90,000 Covid-19 vaccinations since serving as Covid-19 vaccination site on behalf of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health since Jan. 26 — has had success with its voluntary vaccination and testing policies.

Read more of this subscription-only story from the Business Journal.

