Arizona's job growth to outpace the nation for next decade

Arizona is expected to add nearly 550,000 jobs between 2019 and 2029, barring any further major economic or political disruptions, according to a study released May 6 by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

“Today’s projections show Arizona is going to continue to lead the nation as a destination for employment and advanced industries,” Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said in a statement. “What this means is more jobs for Arizona residents and more opportunity throughout our economy.”

The state’s growth, which represents 1.6% annualized growth, is expected to outpace the nation, which is projected to grow 0.4% annually.

The projection does slow slightly from the previous 10-year period when Arizona paced at 1.9% job growth annually.

Read more from the Phoenix Business Journal.