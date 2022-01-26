Arizona universities' online programs get high marks in new rankings

Online degree programs at Arizona universities are among the best in the nation, according to the latest survey from U.S. News & World Report.

Arizona State University and the University of Arizona each ranked in the top 10 for multiple programs — including their business and MBA programs — in the U.S. News 2022 Best Online Programs Rankings.

ASU ranked No. 6 overall for its online bachelor’s programs, and part of what elevated it on that list was that it was rated as having the No. 1 online business bachelor’s program and the No. 6 psychology program (tied with University of Central Florida).

UArizona was part of a three-way tie to rank No. 7 for online bachelor’s programs, with its business program coming in at No. 8 in the country as part of a five-way tie.

For MBA programs, both ASU and UArizona tied at No. 7 in the overall rankings. ASU also tied for No. 7 for its non-MBA online business master’s program, which includes accounting, finance, insurance, marketing and management.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.