Arizona universities' online programs get high marks in new rankings

Posted at 8:44 AM, Jan 26, 2022
Online degree programs at Arizona universities are among the best in the nation, according to the latest survey from U.S. News & World Report.

Arizona State University and the University of Arizona each ranked in the top 10 for multiple programs — including their business and MBA programs — in the U.S. News 2022 Best Online Programs Rankings.

ASU ranked No. 6 overall for its online bachelor’s programs, and part of what elevated it on that list was that it was rated as having the No. 1 online business bachelor’s program and the No. 6 psychology program (tied with University of Central Florida).

UArizona was part of a three-way tie to rank No. 7 for online bachelor’s programs, with its business program coming in at No. 8 in the country as part of a five-way tie.

For MBA programs, both ASU and UArizona tied at No. 7 in the overall rankings. ASU also tied for No. 7 for its non-MBA online business master’s program, which includes accounting, finance, insurance, marketing and management.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

