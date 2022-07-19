Watch Now
Arizona transport officials tap Fortune 500 firm to plan electric vehicle charging infrastructure

An SRP Workplace charging station at Freedom Financial Network in Tempe.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jul 19, 2022
The Arizona Department of Transportation has selected AECOM to plan a statewide deployment of electric vehicle charging stations backed by federal government funding.

AECOM, a Dallas-based Fortune 500 infrastructure consulting firm, will develop a plan on how ADOT can place EV charging stations along alternative fuel corridors and comply with federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) guidance.

AECOM’s plan will also aim to reduce anxiety over the range of EVs and use a public education effort to encourage more people to purchase EVs over gas and diesel options.

“Transportation electrification is key to improving environmental and public health while bolstering transit mobility, parity, and sustainability. Our team of experts, who reflect nationwide best practices and local experience, are thrilled to support Arizona’s deployment of a convenient, affordable, reliable, and equitable EV network in this capacity,” said Travis Boone, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region, in a statement.

