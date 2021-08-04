Arizona tops nation for small business job growth in July, study says

PHOENIX — Arizona led the nation for small business employment growth for the month of July, according to new data from Paychex and IHS Markit.

Nationally, job growth was up across all industries, but Arizona outpaced the nation for small business employment growth.

Year over year, Arizona’s small business employment grew 5.98%, outpacing the nation, which experienced a 5.04% increase in the 12-month period. Nationally, a jump in employment in July mirrored the growth in the overall economy and was the second-strongest one-month increase since recovering from the Great Recession in 2010, according to the study.

The study compares job growth from 350,000 Paychex clients with 50 or fewer employees to what it was in 2004, which is the baseline. The index baseline of 100 was the average rate of growth that year. According to the study, Arizona outpaced its growth that year, with an index of 101.72. Arizona just slightly edged out Texas, which had an index of 101.64.

