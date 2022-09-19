Arizona to receive $76 million from feds to expand EV charging network

PHOENIX — The President Biden administration recently unveiled plans to spend $5 billion over the course of five years to boost the nation’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure and Arizona is among the first batch of states that will receive funding.

Arizona is among an initial group of 35 states that have had their EV spending plans approved by the federal government. Arizona, through the state’s department of transportation, will receive about $76 million over the next five years to build out EV charging in the state, including upgrading existing stations and establishing new stations.

The Arizona Department of Transportation estimates that the funds will be used to build 11 to 19 new stations in the coming years to address gaps in the charging network.

