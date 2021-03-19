Menu

Arizona Supreme Court approves first licenses for nonlawyer-owned firms providing legal services

Posted at 8:46 AM, Mar 19, 2021
The first applicants for Arizona’s new Alternative Business Structure license received approval from the Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday, making them the first hybrid-structure firms providing legal services in the country.

On Jan. 1, Arizona became the first state in the nation to abolish a rule that barred non-attorney ownership of law firms. Now, lawyers and nonlawyers can partner as co-owners in new hybrid business models, known as Alternative Business Structures, that provide legal services.

Trajan Estate LLC in Gilbert and Payne Huebsch PLC in Mesa are the first two applicants to receive the new ABS license after the Arizona Supreme Court approved their bids.

Trajan Estate is a legal service provider focused on estate planning while Payne Huebsch provides transactional legal services paired with tax and accounting advice.

