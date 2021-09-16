Arizona StubHub customers to get $2M refunds in multistate settlement

Thousands of Arizona customers of StubHub Inc. will be getting a share of $2 million in cash refunds and more than $250,000 in account credits after the state attorney general’s office reached a settlement with the online ticket marketplace.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said StubHub violated its “FanProtect Guarantee” refund policy by initially refusing to give refunds for events that were canceled en masse because of the Covid-19 pandemic, instead offering credits for future events.

“StubHub promised Arizonans refunds for canceled events but then tried to change the terms of the deal because of Covid-19,” Brnovich said in a statement. “Companies must honor refund representations, and as a result of our investigation, StubHub provided Arizona consumers with full refunds for tickets to canceled events.”

StubHub’s stated policy offered full refunds of ticket purchase prices and fees for canceled events. Changes after the pandemic began instead gave customers credits equal to 120% of their purchases.

Arizona was among nine states and the District of Columbia that took legal action over the refused refunds.

