Arizona State University West plans extensive expansion in effort to triple enrollment

For years, much of the nearly 300 acres at Arizona State University's West Campus in Glendale has sat vacant as the public university continued to invest millions of dollars in its other three campuses across metro Phoenix.

But now, plans call for construction of a $33.5 million academic building on West Campus totaling 55,000 square feet, according to documents on file with the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees the three state public universities.

This 4-story building will include student gallery space, computer labs, drawing labs, faculty offices and future growth spaces for the campus.

ASU also has clearance from ABOR to sign a ground lease with American Campus Communities Inc., which will build student housing on 2.36 acres at the southeast corner of 49th Avenue and Verde Mall on West Campus.

