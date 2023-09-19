Arizona State University stays in US News' top spot for innovative colleges

Arizona State University remains the nation’s most innovative college, according to U.S. News and World Report, which released its latest Best Colleges national rankings today.

The latest list also puts ASU as the highest-ranking school in the state. It came in at No. 105 overall this year, supplanting University of Arizona, which held that spot a year earlier. Now UArizona is at No. 115.

Among public universities, ASU came in at No. 51 and UArizona was No. 58.

This is the ninth straight year that ASU has topped the innovative schools list, and the school said the honor underscores its commitment to being a New American University, meaning it is dedicated to pursuing excellence, broad access to quality education and making a meaningful impact on society.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.