Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Arizona State University rises in ranks of research spending

ASU spent $797.2 million on research during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2022
ASU News - Labs of ASU
Charlie Leight/Charlie Leight
PHOENIX - Aug. 4, 2015 - ASU News - Labs of ASU - The chemistry lab, in the UCENT building in the Downtown campus, features a variety of glassware used in experiments. Photo by Charlie Leight/ASU News
ASU News - Labs of ASU
Posted at 10:06 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 12:06:40-05

TEMPE, AZ — When it comes to research and development spending, Arizona State University is continuing its climb up the ranks of the nation’s top institutions.

ASU spent $797.2 million on research during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2022, which put the school at No. 38 out of 899 institutions in the National Science Foundation’s recently released Higher Education Research and Development (HERD) survey [ncses.nsf.gov].

That spending is 18% higher than fiscal 2021’s $677.7 million, and the ranking is a jump of four spots from the previous year.

When considering only institutions without medical schools, ASU ranks No. 5 out of 310 institutions. And among all institutions, ASU was No. 14 overall when medical school expenditures weren’t counted at all.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61