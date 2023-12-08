Arizona State University rises in ranks of research spending

TEMPE, AZ — When it comes to research and development spending, Arizona State University is continuing its climb up the ranks of the nation’s top institutions.

ASU spent $797.2 million on research during the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2022, which put the school at No. 38 out of 899 institutions in the National Science Foundation’s recently released Higher Education Research and Development (HERD) survey [ncses.nsf.gov].

That spending is 18% higher than fiscal 2021’s $677.7 million, and the ranking is a jump of four spots from the previous year.

When considering only institutions without medical schools, ASU ranks No. 5 out of 310 institutions. And among all institutions, ASU was No. 14 overall when medical school expenditures weren’t counted at all.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.