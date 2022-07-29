Arizona State University partners with CompTIA for tech apprenticeship

TEMPE, AZ — A new information technology apprenticeship program launched by Arizona State University will offer training for tech project coordinator positions.

The move is in partnership with CompTIA Apprentices for Tech, a national initiative funded by the Department of Labor to drive skilled IT employment and expand opportunities for populations from diverse backgrounds and American Institutes for Research, according to an announcement.

Apprentices will receive on-the-job experience and classroom instruction on project management basics, terminology and concepts, business acumen, employability skills and more, according to ASU. These apprenticeships will “allow businesses to diversify their tech teams, which benefits both employers and employees alike,” the CompTIA website says.

