Arizona State University grads among world's most employable, survey shows

Arizona State University is among the top global universities for producing employable graduates, according to a new survey.

The Global Employability University Ranking & Survey, or GEURS, ranked ASU No. 34 globally for employability on a list that included 250 schools around the world.

ASU — which also placed No. 34 last year — was the only Arizona school to appear on the list, which is in its 13th year. It ranked No. 13 among U.S. institutions and is No. 2 among public U.S. universities, behind No. 21 University of California, Berkeley.

The GEURS ranking is based on a survey of select corporate managers from around the world who have up to 10 votes on employability performance of schools on a list of more than 1,000 universities. Their selections are used along with a set of 35 criteria. The voters must justify their selections using up to six of the criteria.

