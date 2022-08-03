Arizona State boosters launch NIL effort to steer sponsorship dollars to athletes

TEMPE, AZ — A group of Arizona State University athletics supporters have come together and already raised more than $1 million to form an entity that will help Sun Devil student athletes monetize their NIL — name, image, and likeness.

Going by the name the Sun Angel Collective — paying homage to the original Sun Angel Foundation that supported Sun Devil student athletes for 60 years — the entity was formed by community business leaders Jeff Burg, John Dorsey, Scott Harkey, Chris Michaels, and Mike Olsen.

The collective will work with businesses, individual donors and nonprofits that want ASU athletes to promote their business or cause and be paid for using their NIL.

Last year, state laws — including in Arizona — and changes to NCAA regulations led to thousands of college athletes getting paid to make appearances, appear in commercials and post about brands or products on social media.

