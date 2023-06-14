Arizona sports betting has second-strongest month in March, down only from a year earlier

PHOENIX — Legalized sports betting in Arizona had its second-strongest month in March, according to the latest numbers released by the Arizona Department of Gaming this week.

The state gaming department reported on June 12 that more than $644.7 million was wagered in March, which was down 6.7% from a year earlier but up 5.8% from the previous month. But the revenue generated from that betting was up 98.8% from March 2022 and up 129.6% from February.

That revenue added more than $3.7 million in tax money to the state’s coffers, which was up more than 130% from February. The state gaming department said that brought the total amount of privilege fees collected by the state to over $43 million since betting was legalized in September 2021.

