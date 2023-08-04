Arizona sees dip in sports betting. Just don't tell that to FanDuel

The amount wagered on sporting events in Arizona dropped in May, compared to the same month a year before, according to the latest report from the Arizona Department of Gaming, but the decrease in betting hit some sportsbooks harder than others.

Overall, bettors in Arizona wagered over $451 million on sports in May of 2023, representing a 2.1% decrease compared to May 2022. It’s the first time since August 2022 that the state’s monthly handle – the total amount wagered – was below $500 million.

With a lower amount being wagered, the state took in less money in May 2023 than in May 2022. May’s payout to the state government was $3.4 million, according to the ADG. In May 2022, the state took back more than $4.1 million.

Most of the top sportsbooks in the state saw total wagers dip when comparing May 2023 to May 2022. However, FanDuel, the most popular sportsbook in Arizona, saw its numbers increase.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.