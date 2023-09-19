Arizona Science Center, National Taiwan Science Education Center to collaborate

The Arizona Science Center and the National Taiwan Science Education Center have partnered to advance workforce development in the technology, semiconductor and microelectronics industries.

The two organizations signed a memorandum of understanding at the NTSEC in Taipei City, Taiwan, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced over the weekend.

Through the agreement, Hobbs said the two centers can exchange best practices and further improve international exchange. This includes sharing existing programs and activities, education and training in semiconductors and opportunities for both to invest in the creation of new programs focused on STEM workforce development.

"This signing represents a new opportunity for collaboration between Arizona and Taiwan, one focused on inspiring the next generation,” Hobbs said in a statement.

