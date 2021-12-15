Arizona Science Center names new president, CEO

PHOENIX — The board of trustees of the Arizona Science Center has named a new president and CEO.

Guy Labine, an internationally recognized science center and economic development executive, will start in the role in March, according to an announcement. Labine was unanimously approved by the board after an executive search process.

“We are thrilled to welcome Guy Labine to Arizona and the Southwest as the next leader of Arizona Science Center,” Mary Martuscelli, Arizona Science Center board chair, said in a statement. “Guy’s extensive operational leadership experience, coupled with his strategic understanding of how to reach diverse communities in meaningful ways, will enable us to take our informal science education programming and services to the next level as we strengthen and deepen our impact and community connection.”

Labine most recently served as CEO of Science North in Sudbury, Ontario, since 2011.

