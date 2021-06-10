Arizona Rattlers to kick off home opener with familiar face as team president

PHOENIX — The Arizona Rattlers' season is underway and Saturday, June 12, marks the indoor football team's home opener against in-state rival Tucson Sugar Skulls at Suns Arena in downtown Phoenix.

Kevin Guy is the familiar face who will lead the team on and off the field this season.

Guy, head coach for 11 seasons with indoor football team, now takes the helm as the team's president as well. Guy, 48, is no stranger to the day-to-day operations that sports teams encounter. He credits his mentors throughout his career for giving him the business values he has today.

“You got to believe in your product you’re selling,” he said.

This shows in how successful the Rattlers have been throughout the past few years, including winning three consecutive ArenaBowl Championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014. As well as, going to the championship game seven out of the last nine seasons.

