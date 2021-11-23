Arizona plumbing business sold to company backed by Tokyo giant

Mike Brewer has sold his Arizona business to a construction services firm backed by a Tokyo conglomerate.

Brewer Cos. — which includes Brewer Enterprises Inc., Ben Franklin Plumbing AZ and Brewer Commercial Services — is now part of Scottsdale-based Synergos Cos. , which has been acquiring residential construction trade partners in metro Phoenix over the past few years.

Synergos is backed by Tokyo-based Asahi Kasei Homes Corp., part of a conglomerate that includes microdevices, pharma, medical and construction materials divisions.

While the purchase price was not disclosed, Rich Gallagher, CEO of Synergos, said Asahi Kasei Homes Corp. has invested more than $200 million to purchase three trade companies, including Brewer Cos., and invest in ongoing development of this supplier business model.

"And that's not the end of it," Gallagher said. "They have ongoing plans to continue to foster and encourage growth here in Arizona and outside of our geography where it makes sense."

The Synergos holding company was formed in 2018 to begin acquiring construction groups in the Valley, starting with Erickson Framing, where Gallagher was CEO.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.