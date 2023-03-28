Arizona opens trade, investment office in South Korea

The Arizona Commerce Authority has opened a trade and investment office in Seoul, South Korea, to further boost its economic relationship with the country.

The new office is being opened along with the state's new trade office in Taipei, Taiwan. It also comes on the heels of South Korea-based LG Energy Solution's announcement that it plans to invest $5.5 billion to build two battery manufacturing plants in Queen Creek just south of Phoenix.

“Arizona and South Korea enjoy a strong economic partnership rooted in growing innovation sectors and we look forward to further growing this partnership and Arizona’s advanced manufacturing sector, the fastest-growing in the nation," Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement.

Consultant and economic development professional Julie Kim was selected to lead the Korea office.

