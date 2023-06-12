Arizona on track for impressive solar industry growth, report says

The solar energy sector continues to gain strength in Arizona, with robust growth anticipated in the coming years, according to a new industry report.

That outlook comes along with good news for the sector nationwide, according to the US Solar Market Insight Q2 2023 report released recently by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie, using data gleaned from the first three months of the year through March.

The latest data shows that the industry had its best first quarter ever, with 6.1 gigawatts of solar capacity added nationwide.

In Arizona, 6,457 megawatts of capacity was added to the grid during Q1, giving the state a No. 5 ranking in the nation for total megawatts installed, at 6,457 MW. The report projects that Arizona will rank No. 4 five years from now, with 10,651 MW installed by 2028.

