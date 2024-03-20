Arizona issues sports betting license to Fanatics

PHOENIX — Fanatics Inc., best known as a manufacturer and online retailer of licensed sportswear, will now start taking sports bets in Arizona.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Inc., received an event wagering operator license from the state of Arizona, the Arizona Department of Gaming announced on March 15. The company got the license through a connection with the Tonto Apache Tribe.

Arizona’s sports betting law allows for 20 sports betting licenses – 10 to Native American tribes and 10 to professional sports organizations. The tribes or sports teams can then partner with a third-party operator to actually run the sports betting program.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.