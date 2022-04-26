Arizona has 13 high schools on latest U.S. News top 100 list

Seven Arizona high schools are among the top 50 in the nation, with six more in the top 100, according to U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings of the best high schools for 2022.

That’s one less than in last year’s top 100 for Arizona, while the state’s top-placed school — Basis Chandler — stayed in the lead for the state but fell three spots nationally from last year, from No. 8 to No. 11. That was in keeping with the fact that most of Arizona’s leading schools dropped by some measure this year.

Even so, some schools in the Grand Canyon State climbed in the national rankings, including Basis Scottsdale, which jumped 10 spots from No. 39 to No. 29 this year, and Basis Peoria, which climbed from No. 33 to No. 30.

One of the most notable changes from last year was the appearance of University High School (Tolleson) at No. 33 in the nation. On 2021’s list, that school was ranked No. 3,335. Basis Prescott also jumped to No. 81 from No. 4,767 last year.

